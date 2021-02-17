Companies

Nestlé sells US water unit to One Rock

The move reduces Nestle’s exposure to a unit that attracts criticism for polluting and using precious water reserves

17 February 2021 - 11:19 Jeff Sutherland and Corinne Gretler
Picture: 123rf/KEN WOLTER
Picture: 123rf/KEN WOLTER

Tokyo/Zurich —Nestlé agreed to sell its bottled-water business in the US and Canada to private-equity firm One Rock Capital Partners for $4.3bn, allowing the world’s largest food maker to focus on faster-growing products.

The sale to One Rock, which is partnering with Metropoulos & Co, involves brands including Poland Spring, Pure Life and Deer Park. Nestle’s international premium waters including Perrier, San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are not part of the deal.

With the divestment of less profitable labels, CEO Mark Schneider is sharpening his focus on higher-margin operations with more growth potential. The move also reduces Nestle’s exposure to a business that attracts criticism for polluting and using precious water reserves.

The Swiss food giant has been revamping its portfolio and divesting assets since Schneider took over in 2017, as he focuses on areas such as coffee and pet food while pivoting away from snacks. Bottled water sales have struggled to recover amid a decline in restaurant dining and travel during the pandemic.

The valuation “is highly attractive for such an underperforming business”, Jean-Philippe Bertschy, an analyst at Bank Vontobel, wrote in a note. “The proceeds will be invested in higher-return businesses.”

The water sale is Schneider’s second-largest disposal, following the Sf10.2bn divestment of a skincare business. The company has been trimming its business in the US, its largest market, selling its confectionery brands there and setting up a joint venture for ice cream.

Nestle’s North American water business had sales of about Sf3.4bn ($3.8bn) in 2019, excluding the international brands.

The company has pledged to make its entire water portfolio carbon-neutral by 2025.

Billionaire investor Dean Metropoulos is known for reviving brands such as Hostess Twinkies, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Bumble Bee Tuna and Chef Boyardee. One Rock focuses on what it calls high-potential middle-market businesses, with investments via three funds, according to its website.

Bloomberg

Nestlé looks at ways to fund vaccine rollout for poorer countries

The costs borne by developing nations are very significant, says CEO Mark Schneider
Companies
2 weeks ago

Nestlé brews up sustainability plan for Nescafé

The food giant’s programme will include responsible sourcing of beans, improving farmer incomes and cutting carbon emissions
Companies
3 weeks ago

Nestlé to push its fake-meat products in meat-eating China

The food maker has a factory in the country and if it can win over even a small fraction of China’s 1.4-billion people, the rewards could be huge
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Resilient surprises with talks to sell some ...
Companies / Property
2.
Ivan Glasenberg to leave Glencore on a robust ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Grocery retailers show how slim SA’s wallets are
Companies
4.
Citigroup cannot recoup $500m sent in error to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
KPMG SA to cease consulting services to listed ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Plant & Bean to create Europe’s fake-meat capital

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Danone cuts up to 2,000 jobs after Covid-19 hit

Companies

Flavour-makers beef up taste of plant-based proteins

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.