Can Musk's space-based service help Africa? SpaceX, a space exploration company, has begun offering satellite-based internet services in the US and other parts of the world

The race to connect people in far-flung regions of the world to the internet is heating up as broadband providers now compete with Elon Musk’s new satellite-based service, Starlink.

SpaceX, a space exploration company, has begun offering satellite-based internet services in the US and other parts of the world in an effort to connect those without access to fast 3G and 4G mobile connectivity or wired options through telephone or fibre lines. The service uses satellites in space to connect to devices on the ground...