Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: S12J sunset clause — industry urges Treasury not to throw baby out with the bathwater

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the S12J initiative

15 February 2021 - 15:21 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

As Covid-19 widens our fiscal deficit even further, what role should and could incentives such as Section 12J play in supporting SMEs through this crisis, and in the recovery phase?

The role of this incentive, as well as whether it will be extended, is being asked ahead of the budget speech and expected news on the sunset clause, due to take effect on June 30.

The industry is lobbying hard for an extension because managers make fees on the underlying assets under management. But there have also been eyebrows raised as some managers continue to raise funds while existing funds remain undeployed.

Michael Avery hosted Darryn Faulds, MeTTa Capital fund manager; Anil Govind, executive director of Innovate Alternative Assets & Solutions; and Dino Zuccollo, chair of 12J Association of SA.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the S12J initiative

Investors should not just limit themselves to unit trusts

There are many other investment options available on the market, including hedge funds and private equity
Life
1 year ago

There is lots of hype about s12J investments, but are they right for you?

Tax incentives aimed at enticing investors to make funding available to SMEs have resulted in the more than 140 so-called section 12J companies, all ...
Money
2 years ago

MATTHEW BUCKLAND: Section 12J funds give tech start-ups a hand up

If you are in the top tax bracket, it’s an attractive option for investors with higher risk appetites 
Opinion
2 years ago

How wider S12J benefits will attract venture capital

Streamlining section 12J of the Income Tax Act while boosting accountability measures hold huge promise for attracting impact capital, writes Barry ...
Opinion
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
KPMG SA to cease consulting services to listed ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Telkom fight with Icasa over spectrum auction ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Why SA PGM output’s likely to bounce back sharply ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Mittal junior is the new CEO at steelmaker ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Checkers and Checkers Hyper post growth in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.