Company comment
AI has role to play in electricity production
AI could help to reduce the level of human error in electricity production, says FNB's Mark Nasila
15 February 2021 - 21:02
The same thinking that has seen SA’s electricity generation and distribution falter over the past two decades, with load-shedding becoming an almost weekly occurrence, will not get SA out of its mess.
A new approach is certainly in order and in an age of rapid technological advancement, artificial intelligence (AI) is one such avenue to consider. Mark Nasila, chief analytics officer in FNB’s chief risk office, is an advocate of the idea, saying AI could help to reduce the level of human error in electricity production...
