WATCH: Will the Coida amendment protect workers?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about SA's Compensation Fund and the Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act

11 February 2021 - 15:29 Business Day TV
As increasing numbers of employees return to the workplace with the easing of lockdown levels, cases of occupationally acquired Covid-19 are likely to rise again into winter and then persist until a vaccine becomes widely available. It is feared that the Compensation Fund, which has had a long and undistinguished history of inefficiency, maladministration and financial mismanagement, is going to buckle under the weight of claims.

The Compensation Fund is governed under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida). In January, the parliamentary portfolio committee on employment and labour issued a public call for submissions on the proposed Coida Amendment Bill. The bill appears to be something of a curate’s egg — good in parts, bad in others.

Michael Avery speaks to Tim Hughes, of the Injured Workers Action Group; Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of SA’s largest doctor organisation, the SA Medical Association; and Pinky Mashiane, president of the United Domestic Workers of SA Union.

Objections to proposal to ban the transfer of medical claims

Using third-party administrators is necessary because the Compensation Fund is dysfunctional, says the Injured Workers Action Group
National
1 week ago

Q&A: Who will pay if I get Covid-19 at work?

Proving you contracted the virus while performing your duties could be difficult
Life
4 months ago

Domestic workers want recognition for Covid-19 relief benefits

Unions and other bodies want domestic workers, for whom the pandemic has had a devastating effect, recognised by the UIF
National
9 months ago

Cosatu worried about government’s ‘lethargic’ handling of worker compensation bill

Cosatu berates the slow pace of the bill aimed at providing greater protection for domestic workers
National
10 months ago

