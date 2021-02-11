WATCH: Will the Coida amendment protect workers?

As increasing numbers of employees return to the workplace with the easing of lockdown levels, cases of occupationally acquired Covid-19 are likely to rise again into winter and then persist until a vaccine becomes widely available. It is feared that the Compensation Fund, which has had a long and undistinguished history of inefficiency, maladministration and financial mismanagement, is going to buckle under the weight of claims.

The Compensation Fund is governed under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida). In January, the parliamentary portfolio committee on employment and labour issued a public call for submissions on the proposed Coida Amendment Bill. The bill appears to be something of a curate’s egg — good in parts, bad in others.

Michael Avery speaks to Tim Hughes, of the Injured Workers Action Group; Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of SA’s largest doctor organisation, the SA Medical Association; and Pinky Mashiane, president of the United Domestic Workers of SA Union.