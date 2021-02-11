Companies

Pinterest jumps after report says Microsoft made a takeover approach

The stock has more than doubled over the past six months

11 February 2021 - 18:00 Ryan Vlastelica
A pedestrian walks by the Pinterest headquarters on April 9 2019 in San Francisco, California. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN
A pedestrian walks by the Pinterest headquarters on April 9 2019 in San Francisco, California. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN

New York  — Pinterest shares jumped in early trade on Thursday after the Financial Times reported that Microsoft had approached the social media company about a potential takeover in recent months.

Shares were up 7.5% before the bell, suggesting Pinterest would open at a record high. The stock has more than doubled over the past six months. Recent gains came on the back of fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

Microsoft shares rose 0.5% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Buying Pinterest “could expand Microsoft’s addressable market in advertising and e-commerce”, wrote Mandeep Singh, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. He noted that Pinterest has steadily grown engagement among its user base during the pandemic.

Last week, Pinterest reported quarterly sales that topped analysts’ estimates on a holiday shopping season that started earlier than expected and drove advertisers online due to the coronavirus.

Fourth-quarter revenue jumped 76% to $706m, the San Francisco-based digital scrapbooking and search company said. Analysts on average had expected $646m, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While the Covid-19 pandemic continues to force Pinterest to “navigate uncertainty”, the company estimated revenue would increase in the “low-70% range” in the period ending in March.

The company said it experienced good turnout from small- and medium-sized businesses in the fourth quarter, including in categories such as consumer-packaged goods and retail.

The company said it has 459-million monthly users, up 37% from a year earlier.

Profit, excluding some items, was 43c a share, topping the average estimate of 33c.

Bloomberg

Social media backlash may resurrect business websites and e-mail lists

Companies will probably have to re-strategise as Facebook restricts access to businesses and individuals
Companies
2 weeks ago

Turkey bans ads on Twitter under new social media law

A local representative for digital platforms has to be appointed, according to the new law, without which the country can remove content
World
3 weeks ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Trump’s taxes vs TikTok trade tiff

The former ‘Apprentice’ star’s trade war with Chinese apps is a huge tech story, but it’s been overshadowed by his tax evasion
Opinion
4 months ago

Facebook takedown exposes Russian-linked accounts sowing racial tension on other platforms

Despite intensive efforts to expunge Russian influence operations, social media companies are still struggling to identify fake accounts run by ...
Opinion
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Investec exits costly UK structured products that ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Estate Agencies Affairs Board accuses Rebosa of ...
Companies / Property
3.
About 8,000 jobs on the line at Heineken
Companies
4.
Eli Lilly CFO Josh Smiley resigns after ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
ArcelorMittal upbeat as steel prices surge and ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.