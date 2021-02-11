Pinterest jumps after report says Microsoft made a takeover approach

New York — Pinterest shares jumped in early trade on Thursday after the Financial Times reported that Microsoft had approached the social media company about a potential takeover in recent months.

Shares were up 7.5% before the bell, suggesting Pinterest would open at a record high. The stock has more than doubled over the past six months. Recent gains came on the back of fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

Microsoft shares rose 0.5% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Buying Pinterest “could expand Microsoft’s addressable market in advertising and e-commerce”, wrote Mandeep Singh, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. He noted that Pinterest has steadily grown engagement among its user base during the pandemic.

Last week, Pinterest reported quarterly sales that topped analysts’ estimates on a holiday shopping season that started earlier than expected and drove advertisers online due to the coronavirus.

Fourth-quarter revenue jumped 76% to $706m, the San Francisco-based digital scrapbooking and search company said. Analysts on average had expected $646m, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While the Covid-19 pandemic continues to force Pinterest to “navigate uncertainty”, the company estimated revenue would increase in the “low-70% range” in the period ending in March.

The company said it experienced good turnout from small- and medium-sized businesses in the fourth quarter, including in categories such as consumer-packaged goods and retail.

The company said it has 459-million monthly users, up 37% from a year earlier.

Profit, excluding some items, was 43c a share, topping the average estimate of 33c.

Bloomberg