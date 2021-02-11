German court orders EY auditors to testify in parliament

Berlin — Two EY auditors were told by a German court that they must testify before a parliamentary committee about their accounting work for scandal-ridden Wirecard.

The ruling gives EY clarity about how much information it may disclose under professional rules, the accounting firm said in a statement on Thursday. While ruling the pair had to testify, the federal court lifted fines imposed on the men, saying the law had been unclear.

EY audited Wirecard’s books until its collapse in 2020 and has come under fire for a failure to spot that €1.9bn were missing from the payment company’s accounts.

Current and former EY partners infuriated the committee in November when they declined to fully answer questions about Wirecard, citing professional confidentiality rules. The legislators fined the EY accountants and another auditor from Baker Tilly.

“We have always stressed that we’re contributing to clear up the Wirecard case, but that we need a legally valid lifting of confidentiality rules,” EY said.

The judges said in their ruling that after Wirecard’s insolvency administrators waived the confidentiality requirements, it was not necessary to get additional clearance from the company’s former board members. But since lower courts had issued diverging opinions, the men should not be liable for the fines.

The firm in December handed files to parliament that were sealed pending the top court ruling. EY said on Thursday that it has already contacted the legislators to allow them to read the documents.

The committee had declined to fine two other EY auditors because they are being investigated. Those two, including Deutsche Bank’s top accountant Andreas Loetscher, have the right to remain silent because they are targets of the probes. Loetscher decided to step aside while his probe is pending.

