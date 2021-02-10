News Leader
WATCH: Why the 12J association wants tax incentives extended
10 February 2021 - 09:24
This year marks the 12th year that SA taxpayers are able to take advantage of the section 12J tax incentive, but this may soon end as a result of a “sunset clause” in the Income Tax Act, which only makes provision for such investments until the end of June 2021.
In an attempt to keep this going, the 12J Association of SA is asking the government to make amendments to the act.
Business Day TV spoke to 12J Association of SA chair Dino Zuccollo for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio:
