WATCH: Why the 12J association wants tax incentives extended

12J Association of SA chair Dino Zuccollo talks to Business Day TV about their plea to government to amend the Income Tax Act

10 February 2021 - 09:24 Business Day TV
Investments in 12J companies are not for conservative investors. Picture: BELCHONOCK /123RF

This year marks the 12th year that SA taxpayers are able to take advantage of the section 12J tax incentive, but this may soon end as a result of a “sunset clause” in the Income Tax Act, which only makes provision for such investments until the end of June 2021.

In an attempt to keep this going, the 12J Association of SA is asking the government to make amendments to the act.

Business Day TV spoke to 12J Association of SA chair Dino Zuccollo for more detail.

12J Association of SA chair Dino Zuccollo talks to Business Day TV about their plea to government to amend the Income Tax Act

Or listen to the full audio:

