Fixing brain drain starts with reliable data Rand Merchant Bank says too many SA professionals are striding out elsewhere

Earlier this week, James Formby, the CEO of Rand Merchant Bank, drew attention to the gradual erosion of the country’s skills base through emigration that will, in his view, hamper any economic recovery. He specifically referred to what is happening with professionals in the construction and medical fields.

Before being able to delve into the reasons for this, it is worth noting that the country appears to have a dearth of reliable and publicly available information on what is happening on both sides of the coin regarding the outflow (emigration) and inflow (immigration) of professionals...