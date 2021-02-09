WATCH: Small business balks at more red tape

In December, the department of small business development released the National Small Enterprise Amendment Bill for public comment. Chapter 3A, which establishes a small enterprise ombudsman service and grants far-reaching powers to the minister of small business development to determine and prohibit “unfair trading practices'', has come in for some criticism from small business organisations. And for its lack of consultation.

Michael Avery spoke to Elize Koekemoer, director of policy and research at the department of small business development; Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council; Alan Mukoki, CEO of the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and John Dludlu, executive for strategy and public affairs at the Small Business Institute, about the bill and how it could be improved.