COMPANY COMMENT
EAAB continues to make life difficult for estate agents
Where are the Estate Agency Affairs Board’s plans for encouraging blacks to become estate agents?
09 February 2021 - 20:16
The Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) continues to make life difficult for estate agents rather than administering their profession.
In January, the Real Estate Business Owners of SA (Rebosa) said it would take legal action against the EAAB for the board’s prolonged inability to issue fidelity fund certificates in good time...
