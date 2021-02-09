Crown Resorts ‘quite unsuitable’ to operate Australian casino

Sydney — Crown Resorts is not fit to run its new flagship Sydney casino unless it replaces its CEO and restructures the board, an inquiry recommended after a probe exposed wide-ranging governance and anti-money laundering failures.

Crown is “quite unsuitable” to hold the licence, retired judge Patricia Bergin said in an excoriating 751-page report that reserved special criticism for CEO Ken Barton, billionaire shareholder James Packer and long-serving board members.

Bergin recommended 10% individual ownership limits at casinos, which would force Packer to reduce his 36% stake. The watchdog will consider her findings at a special meeting February 12.

Crown has “poor corporate governance, deficient risk-management structures and processes, and a poor corporate culture,” she said. “The scorching light of this inquiry has exposed a number of problems that would have otherwise remained unearthed and unresolved.”

The gaming regulator had asked Bergin to oversee an inquiry after a series of media articles in 2019 alleged money laundering took place at Crown’s casinos, and the company used junket operators with ties to criminal gangs. Tuesday’s report leaves the immediate future of the company’s A$2.2bn ($1.7bn) luxury Sydney resort in the balance. While retail operations at the site are under way, the start of gambling has been on hold since December.

‘Facilitating money laundering’

Bergin said it was clear that Crown was “facilitating money laundering, exposing staff to the risk of detention in a foreign jurisdiction and pursuing commercial relationships with individuals” connected to organised crime groups.

“It is obvious that such attributes would render an applicant quite unsuitable to hold a casino licence in New South Wales,” she said.

Crown said in a statement it was considering the report and would work with the regulator in relation to the findings. A spokesman for Packer’s private investment company said it will consider the report in detail before commenting.

Last year’s inquiry, which heard from senior management, board members and Packer, tore into the mechanics of the company and its ability to detect financial crime. At one stage, Bergin described the company’s lack of transparency as a “debacle.”

Tuesday’s report said Barton “has demonstrated that he is no match for what is needed at the helm of a casino licensee”.

Bergin’s report is one of the most damning critiques of an Australian company in decades, and a rare unvarnished assessment of the way one of Australia’s most storied corporate dynasties — the Packers — does business.

It also caps a torrid period for Crown and Packer himself. In 2016, Chinese authorities rounded up Crown staff on the mainland, before a court convicted 19 current and former employees of illegally promoting gambling. Packer has since tried to sell some or all of his stake in Crown to at least two buyers, including Wynn Resorts.

Bergin concluded in her report that Crown had prioritised profits above “the safety and welfare of its staff in China, and more broadly its need to comply with Australian law and protect the casino from criminal exploitation”.

The report heaped criticism on the relationship between Crown and Packer’s investment company, Consolidated Press Holdings, which manages the billionaire’s assets.

Lines of reporting lines were blurred, risks weren’t properly identified, conflicts or potential conflicts were not recognised, and Crown’s corporate needs weren’t given precedence over those of Packer’s investment company, she said.

Packer’s influence on Crown and its operations, even when he wasn’t a board member, had “rather disastrous consequences for the company” Bergin said.

No confidence

“The proposed remedies should have been identified by Crown without the necessity for an inquiry such as this,” she said.

She called for Michael Johnston, a Packer representative on the board, to resign and said the casino regulator could have no confidence in Crown director Andrew Demetriou, who was caught reading from notes in the witness box.

Shares in Crown were halted from trading Tuesday. Star Entertainment, which currently operates Sydney’s sole casino, rose 2.6%.

More regulatory action could follow: Victoria’s gaming regulator, which oversees Crown’s casino in Melbourne, is also investigating the company’s suitability to hold a casino licence.

Pressure on Crown intensified during the course of the year-long inquiry. Bergin asked Chairman Helen Coonan in October whether it was reasonable to conclude that Crown had “facilitated money laundering” by a “conglomerate of ineptitude, lack of attention and failing to intervene.” Coonan replied: “Yes.”

Bergin said in the report that Coonan’s testimony was an indication that “there is the real prospect that Crown will recalibrate its relationship” with the gaming regulator to “one that is respectful and co-operative”.

Coonan has since apologised for Crown’s failings. In October, she pledged to renew the board following concern directors lacked sufficient independence from Packer, and she said anti-money-laundering controls at the company would be tightened.

Bloomberg