WATCH: Why the demand for Covid-19 loans has fallen
Banking Association SA CEO Bongiwe Kunene talks to Business Day TV about the lack of demand for Covid-19 loans
08 February 2021 - 07:13
Demand for the Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme is waning, with Banking Association SA (Basa) saying that only R17.8bn in loans has been approved by banks and taken up by small businesses.
This is less than a tenth of the credit it is offering.
Business Day TV spoke to Bongiwe Kunene, CEO of Basa, about some of the reasons for this.
