WATCH: Why the demand for Covid-19 loans has fallen

Banking Association SA CEO Bongiwe Kunene talks to Business Day TV about the lack of demand for Covid-19 loans

08 February 2021 - 07:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BREIZ HATAO

Demand for the Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme is waning, with Banking Association SA (Basa) saying that only R17.8bn in loans has been approved by banks and taken up by small businesses.

This is less than a tenth of the credit it is offering.

Business Day TV spoke to Bongiwe Kunene, CEO of Basa, about some of the reasons for this.

