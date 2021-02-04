Companies

Astral to meet with shareholders who voted down executive pay

Group praised by others for incentives being closely with shareholder value

04 February 2021 - 20:19 ALISTAIR ANDERSON
Astral CEO Chris Schutte. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Astral CEO Chris Schutte. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Astral Foods, SA’s biggest poultry producer, has expressed its dismay over shareholders voting down its remuneration policy at its annual general meeting on Thursday. Only 42% of Astral’s eligible shareholders were in favour of the policy, despite the company managing to achieve multiple targets in  2020.

Recently, a number of companies such as MTN, Rebosis, Multichoice and Safari Investments, have had to endure shareholders voting against executive pay.

Chris Logan, a minority shareholder, said by SA standards Astral’s remuneration corellates with the company’s performance and the group is a stellar example of what a corporate could achieve in Africa.

“Astral’s dismay at the low vote for its remuneration resolutions is justified as by SA standards their policies are very good. Firstly, Astral’s incentives are closely aligned with shareholder value by their use of EVA [economic value added],” Logan said.

“Secondly, their one incentive bonus scheme is inclusive in that it is available to all employees, and thirdly, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Astral has consistently and dramatically outperformed local peers, most notably RCL Foods Rainbow. Where Astral’s policies can improve is by the incorporation of minimum shareholding requirements as practised by numerous great companies globally and recommended by King.”

Executives have been criticised for not holding enough shares in their businesses. “Share ownership is not where it should be, but to its credit the Astral chairman committed to investigate this,” Logan said.

Astral said its board will meet with shareholders over their concerns. The board requested that dissenting shareholders briefly outline which aspects of the company’s remuneration policy and implementation need to be reviewed.

“The board undertakes to revert to dissenting shareholders who have submitted questions and comments,” it said. 

Astral’s CEO Chris Schutte could not be reached for comment.

Schutte said in November that the group faced a challenging time and will have to enter into some “tough negotiations” with retailers about price increases as Astral tried to mitigate the high feed costs weighing on the traditionally “paper-thin” profit margins of the poultry sector.

andersona@businesslive.co.za 

RCL poaches Country Bird executives for its Rainbow Chicken division

CEO, financial director and business improvement director are set to join the competition  in 2021
Companies
2 months ago

Astral to push hard for higher poultry prices

Tough negotiations with retailers as Covid losses, feed costs bite
Business
2 months ago

Astral in for a tricky 2021 as consumers battle

Company is expected to raise prices next year and consumers will find that hard to swallow
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PIC announces new board appointments
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Liquor industry remains in limbo
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Red tape ties up R20bn in mining projects
Companies / Mining
4.
Curro share slides after saying falling student ...
Companies
5.
Distell aims to increase its Africa outlets
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.