Astral to meet with shareholders who voted down executive pay

Astral Foods, SA’s biggest poultry producer, has expressed its dismay over shareholders voting down its remuneration policy at its annual general meeting on Thursday. Only 42% of Astral’s eligible shareholders were in favour of the policy, despite the company managing to achieve multiple targets in 2020.

Recently, a number of companies such as MTN, Rebosis, Multichoice and Safari Investments, have had to endure shareholders voting against executive pay.

Chris Logan, a minority shareholder, said by SA standards Astral’s remuneration corellates with the company’s performance and the group is a stellar example of what a corporate could achieve in Africa.

“Astral’s dismay at the low vote for its remuneration resolutions is justified as by SA standards their policies are very good. Firstly, Astral’s incentives are closely aligned with shareholder value by their use of EVA [economic value added],” Logan said.

“Secondly, their one incentive bonus scheme is inclusive in that it is available to all employees, and thirdly, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Astral has consistently and dramatically outperformed local peers, most notably RCL Foods Rainbow. Where Astral’s policies can improve is by the incorporation of minimum shareholding requirements as practised by numerous great companies globally and recommended by King.”

Executives have been criticised for not holding enough shares in their businesses. “Share ownership is not where it should be, but to its credit the Astral chairman committed to investigate this,” Logan said.

Astral said its board will meet with shareholders over their concerns. The board requested that dissenting shareholders briefly outline which aspects of the company’s remuneration policy and implementation need to be reviewed.

“The board undertakes to revert to dissenting shareholders who have submitted questions and comments,” it said.

Astral’s CEO Chris Schutte could not be reached for comment.

Schutte said in November that the group faced a challenging time and will have to enter into some “tough negotiations” with retailers about price increases as Astral tried to mitigate the high feed costs weighing on the traditionally “paper-thin” profit margins of the poultry sector.

andersona@businesslive.co.za