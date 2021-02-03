Companies

Wine app Vivino gets a boost from Swedes

The investment will allow the sales platform, which operates in 17 countries, to expand into new markets

03 February 2021 - 15:59 Ivan Levingston
Picture: 123RF.COM
Picture: 123RF.COM

Tel Aviv — Wine start-up Vivino has raised $155m to expand into new countries, add staff and build out its wine-recommendation engine after more than doubling wine sales during the pandemic.

The round, the company’s first since 2018, was led by Swedish investors Kinnevik, Vivino said on Wednesday.

Wine sales on Vivino’s platform more than doubled in 2020 to $265m as consumers shut out of bars and restaurants bought bottles online to drink at home. That drove the San Francisco-based company — which suggests wine based on price, pairings or region and lets users buy it on its app — to its first break-even annual performance.

The money will allow Vivino, which already operates in 17 countries and has 50-million users, to expand into new markets including Mexico, Japan, Portugal and Poland, and grow staff by at least 50% to 300 people, CEO Heini Zachariassen said in an interview. The company will also continue developing a personalisation feature that Zachariassen likens to a Netflix-like rating for wine.

Sprints Capital, GP BullHound and Creandum also invested in the round, which brings Vivino’s total funds raised to $221m. Zachariassen said the firm’s valuation rose substantially, though he wouldn’t disclose figures.

Still, Vivino doesn’t anticipate being profitable in 2021 or 2022, and the company isn’t planning an initial public offering just yet, Zachariassen said.

“Vivino has claimed the position as the go-to wine utility for consumers all over the world, creating a strong community with network effects and rich data insights,” Kinnevik’s CEO Georgi Ganev said in the statement.

Bloomberg 

Uber to buy alcohol delivery app Drizly for $1.1bn

Uber is betting on demand for home delivery will persist after the pandemic subsides
Companies
23 hours ago

Checkers vs Woolies: Battle of the trolleys

Woolworths has always taken the lead in high-end food shopping, but Checkers is increasingly snapping at its ankles
Money & Investing
1 month ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Clubhouse: make some noise

Is audio the future of online socialising? Perhaps, and the social media start-up does look promising
Opinion
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Liquor industry remains in limbo
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Bank Zero ready to rock ’n roll in a ‘matter of ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Distell says stockpiling largely offset effects ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Curro share slides after saying falling student ...
Companies
5.
JSE rebukes Nedbank unit over Rebosis results
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.