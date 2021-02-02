Companies

Uber to buy alcohol delivery app Drizly for $1.1bn

Uber is betting on demand for home delivery will persist after the pandemic subsides

02 February 2021 - 17:02 Lizette Chapman
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR ADAMOWICZ
San Francisco — Uber Technologies has agreed to acquire Drizly, which makes an on-demand alcohol delivery app, for $1.1bn, a wager that demand for home delivery will persist after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The deal is Uber’s biggest since July 2020 when it bought Postmates, a food delivery app. The Drizly purchase primarily consists of Uber stock, with less than 10% in cash, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Uber shares were up about 7% in the first minutes after the market opened.

Drizly has had a breakout year as consumers, stuck at home, ordered alcohol at home instead of venturing to the shops. Drizly operates in more than 1,400 US cities connecting customers with local stores to order beer, wine and liquor.

In May, around the height of US lockdowns, sales were about 400% above historical levels, the company said. Consumers both ordered more frequently and bought more per order, it said at the time.

The purchase will add an expansive new category of products for Uber to deliver. The pandemic transformed Uber from a company that primarily transported people to one that mostly delivers food from restaurants.

Uber will add Drizly’s alcohol selection to the Uber Eats app, alongside meals and groceries. The deal is expected to be finalised in the first half of the year, the companies said.

