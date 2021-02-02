Companies Curro share slides after saying falling student numbers hit profits The group expects headline earnings per share to fall as much as 43.5% for 2020, amid a drop-off in students and pressure on parents BL PREMIUM

The share of SA’s biggest private school group Curro was on track for its worst day in more than seven months on Tuesday, after it warned of a sharp profit fall for its year to end-December, amid falling pupil numbers and pressure on parents.

With Covid-19 disrupting schools in 2020, Curro said in a trading update it had seen an increase in outstanding school fees in its financial year and had more than doubled its provision for bad debts, while pupil numbers also fell in the last half of the year...