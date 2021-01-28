company comment
Spectrum bedlam breaks out
Holes in the upcoming spectrum auction — with all its controversy and anticipation — will need to be plugged
28 January 2021 - 22:11
While nothing is perfect in life, the upcoming spectrum auction — with all its controversy and anticipation — looks set to be a chapter whose imperfections will be with us for the foreseeable future.
This week MTN took telecoms regulator the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) to court, citing a flawed auction process it says will disadvantage it and Vodacom from being able to effectively compete in 5G services. ..
