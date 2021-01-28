Companies

company comment

Spectrum bedlam breaks out

Holes in the upcoming spectrum auction — with all its controversy and anticipation — will need to be plugged

BL PREMIUM
28 January 2021 - 22:11 Mudiwa Gavaza

While nothing is perfect in life, the upcoming spectrum auction — with all its controversy and anticipation — looks set to be a chapter whose imperfections will be with us for the foreseeable future.

This week MTN took telecoms regulator the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) to court, citing a flawed auction process it says will disadvantage it and Vodacom from being able to effectively compete in 5G services. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now