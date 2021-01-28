Companies

Apple sales hit record as Huawei’s plummet

Shipments in the fourth quarter hit 90.1-million phones, a record for any quarter, giving it global market share of 23.4%

28 January 2021 - 11:05 Josh Horwitz and Sayantani Ghosh
Customers wait in line outside an Apple Store to pick up Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 in Brooklyn, New York, US, on October 23, 2020. File photo: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Customers wait in line outside an Apple Store to pick up Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 in Brooklyn, New York, US, on October 23, 2020. File photo: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Singapore/Shanghai — Apple’s smartphone shipments jumped 22% to record levels in the fourth quarter, making it the world's biggest seller, while those for Huawei plunged as US sanctions took effect.

An expanded number of models and a new look for the iPhone 12 line-up, Apple's first 5G-enabled devices, tapped pent up demand for upgrades, especially in China.

Shipments hit 90.1-million phones, a record for any quarter, giving it global market share of 23.4%, data from research firm IDC showed.

“In China, Apple seized the perfect opportunity to capture Huawei's market share in the high end, when the latter has essentially not enough supply even though demand for the brand is still there,” said Nicole Peng, who tracks China's smartphone market at Canalys.

The data comes on the heels of Apple reporting record holiday quarter sales on Wednesday, with overall revenue crossing $100bn for the first time. Revenue in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, surged 57%.

“We had two of the top three selling smartphones in urban China,” CEO Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview, adding that upgraders in particular had set an record in China.

As is often the case in the fourth quarter when it launches new products, Apple took the top spot from Samsung Electronics. The South Korean firm saw a 6.2% year-on-year increase to 73.9-million devices, giving it market share of 19.1%.

Huawei unsurprisingly, suffered the most pain, with shipments tumbling a record 42.4% to 32.3-million.

The Chinese tech powerhouse has been battered after the previous US administration blacklisted it on national security grounds, preventing overseas companies from supplying it with key parts including semiconductors.

Huawei is now in early-stage talks to sell its premium smartphone brands P and Mate, two people with direct knowledge of the matter have said, a move that could see the company eventually exit from the high-end smartphone-making business. The company has denied such a plan.

According to IDC, Huawei now ranks fifth compared with the number two ranking it had only two quarters earlier. Research firms Counterpoint and Canalys, which also released data on Thursday, pegged Huawei at number six, marking the first time in years that it has fallen out of the top five in their rankings.

China’s Xiaomi, the number three seller, saw its shipments soar 32% while shipments for fourth-ranked Oppo climbed 10.7%, according to IDC.

Reuters

TOBY SHAPSHAK: From Russia, with malware

Defeated by decades of superior industry and commerce, Russia embarrassed its old foe with an audacious cyberheist
Opinion
6 hours ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Samsung gets a head start and sets standard for phone cameras

Its new Galaxy S phone has a camera array that should be sending Apple CEO Tim Cook back to the drawing board
Opinion
1 week ago

Huawei eyes Ethiopia as telecom sector is opened up

China’s biggest tech firm has a long-term approach to Africa, which represents 5% of its global revenue
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MTN sues Icasa over rule for 5G auction
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
If only Woolworths could dress the part
Companies
3.
CEO Basani Maluleke quit after conflict with ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Anchor Capital warns on ETFs and passive investing
Companies / Financial Services
5.
African Bank saga highlights need for executive ...
Companies

Related Articles

CHRIS ROPER: Soon, you won’t have to let people die

Features

Apple’s first headset a precursor to AR device

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TSMC plans $28bn spending blitz to address chip shortage

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.