RisCura uses novel approach to promote financial literacy
Stories range from a blue-economy love story to a tale about an AI-powered robo adviser
27 January 2021 - 21:38
It’s not often that the investment industry comes up with a novel way to promote financial understanding. Its efforts are usually so obviously clothed in blatant marketing shtick that they often serve only to put people off rather than draw in curious minds.
However, RisCura, the advisory and financial analytics firm, appears to have broken the mould in truly innovative fashion. The company has commissioned a group of seasoned fiction writers to put together a collection of seven investment-themed short stories. Upshot, as the anthology is named, is curated by acclaimed local science fiction author Lauren Beukes...
