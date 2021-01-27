Boeing pushes back launch of 777X citing Covid and regulators

Chicago — Boeing has pushed back the debut of its 777X jetliner, citing the coronavirus pandemic and close regulatory scrutiny of the new plane, saying it would absorb a $6.5bn pre-tax charge because of the delay.

The first delivery of the behemoth 777X won’t be until late 2023, three years behind the initial schedule, Boeing said in an earnings statement on Wednesday. Additional writedowns brought total charges to $8.3bn, with hits to the company’s services division and a military tanker, to close out one of the worst years in the US planemaker’s century-long history.

Boeing is working its way out of a grinding slump brought on as the pandemic worsened the financial pressures from the long grounding of the company’s 737 MAX following two deadly crashes. Troubles have also been mounting for another critical jet programme, the 787 Dreamliner, while new strains of the coronavirus threaten to postpone a much-anticipated recovery in global travel.

“It’s hard to see much upside here,” Citi analyst Jonathan Raviv said in a note to clients. The results are a “reminder that the Covid-19 impacts are long-lasting and reflect the reality that aero is ‘lower-for-longer’.”

Boeing fell 3.4% to $195.10 before the start of regular trading in New York. The shares tumbled 37% during the 12 months to Tuesday, the worst performance on the Dow Jones industrial average.

Boeing declined to provide financial guidance for 2021, a contrast with suppliers such as General Electric and Raytheon Technologies, which offered forecasts when they reported earnings on Tuesday. Investors will be looking for more detail from Boeing on the MAX recovery, 777X delays and 787 issues when Calhoun and his colleagues host a conference call with analysts later in the day.

Boeing burnt through $4.27bn in the fourth quarter of 2020, more than the $4bn average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales fell 15% to $15.3bn, slightly better than expected.

The US manufacturer’s finances have been squeezed after it delivered just 157 jetliners in 2020, the lowest total in decades, compared to 566 jet shipments by rival Airbus.

“This whole new strain and the new [Covid-19] wave, we all knew it was coming,” Ken Herbert, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity, said in an interview before the results were announced. “It’s just more than anyone expected three or four months ago.”

In one encouraging sign, Boeing said it has delivered more than 40 MAX jets since the US grounding ended in November and five airlines have returned the model to service. Boeing is relying on handing over more of the single-aisle jetsin 2021 to bolster cash generation and fuel a financial turnaround.

The delay of the 777X adds a new drag, however, as demand languishes for twin-aisle planes built to carry passengers across oceans. Designed as the heir to the 747 jumbo, the updated 777 features wings so long that the hinged tips flip upward when it taxis around airports.

