AT&T writes down pay-TV unit by $15.5bn as viewers switch to streaming

AT&T said on Wednesday it wrote down its premium TV business, which includes satellite television unit DirecTV, by $15.5bn, reflecting the impact of years of cord-cutting in the industry as viewers move to cheaper online streaming services.

The fourth-quarter writedown comes as an insider said AT&T had entered into exclusive talks to sell a minority stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG in a deal that could value the division at more than $15bn.

AT&T purchased DirecTV for $68bn including debt in 2015.

Writedowns at AT&T, which include $780m from its WarnerMedia business due to pandemic-related production and cinema shutdowns in 2020, partially eclipsed good news from the company's wireless business that added almost twice as many phone subscribers than Wall Street had expected.

During the fourth quarter, AT&T added 800,000 net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, beating analyst expectations of 475,300 customers, according to research firm FactSet.

The growth was helped by the launch of the new 5G iPhone during the quarter.

Shares of AT&T were down 2.8% to $28.91 in premarket trading.

Excluding asset impairment, benefits and merger-related costs, AT&T earned 75c per share, surpassing analyst estimates of 73c, according to Refinitiv data.

WarnerMedia, the unit that includes HBO Max, posted revenue of $8.6bn, down from $9.5bn in the 2020 comparable quarter.

AT&T reported 41.5-million US subscribers for both its premium TV channel HBO and streaming service HBO Max in the fourth quarter, up from 38-million the previous quarter.

Total operating revenue was $45.69bn, beating analysts' estimates of $44.56bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

AT&T suffered a net loss during the quarter of $13.88bn, or $1.95 per share.

