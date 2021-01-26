Companies Company comment Africrest to turn Sunninghill offices into apartments The conversion will involve floor space of nearly 30,000m² and will be one of the largest in SA BL PREMIUM

Private developer and landlord Africrest Properties has announced it will convert accounting firm PwC’s landmark old Sunninghill headquarters into 700 apartments.

The conversion will involve floor space of nearly 30,000m² and will be one of the largest in SA. This signals clearly that listed and private landlords and not only individuals recognise value in owning residential property as opposed to the three classic asset types they have owned: office, retail and industrial...