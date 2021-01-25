Companies Company comment Analysts try to mine information from new Gold Fields boss Chris Griffith BL PREMIUM

Chris Griffith, the CEO-designate at Gold Fields, gave a pointed answer when quizzed by analysts whether he was approached to fill the top job at AngloGold Ashanti.

It took a couple of tries by analysts on the Gold Fields call announcing his appointment last week to get the answer. And Griffith gave it a bit of thought and provided a carefully considered answer. “I didn’t interview for that position and nor did anyone else,” he said, after noting AngloGold had not started the process to interview people to fill the CEO role left vacant after Canadian Kelvin Dushnisky suddenly quit two years into the job...