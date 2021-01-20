company comment
Public pressure prevails in WhatsApp saga
WhatsApp to delay the rollout of its terms and conditions after a tumultuous two weeks
20 January 2021 - 19:32
Public pressure has prevailed, leading WhatsApp to delay the rollout of its terms and conditions after a tumultuous two weeks in which rivals Signal and Telegram bit off some of the Facebook subsidiary’s market share.
But just because something has been delayed does not mean it will not happen...
