WATCH: Covid-19 amplifies ESG role of non-executive directors

As we ease into 2021, it’s clear the Covid-19 crisis is far from over and companies still face tremendous challenges as we wait for a vaccine.

Boards and non-executive directors are being asked to consider what businesses should look like, to reflect on what the organisation’s purpose is, and to deliver answers that go beyond profit and returns in an environment in which the human toll, lost jobs, increased mental stress due to home schooling and working from home, are all mounting.

Michael Avery speaks to PwC reward, people and organisation co-leads Leila Ebrahim and Andréas Horak; and Laurence Grubb master reward specialist member of the executive committee of the SA Reward Association about the findings from the annual PwC non-executive directors’ practices and remuneration report 2021.