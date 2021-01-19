Companies COMPANY COMMENT Netflix still needs to convince South Africans to choose streaming With 8.7-million customers in SA, MultiChoice is still the gate keeper to consumers willing to pay for video content BL PREMIUM

While much has been said about online streaming as the future of video consumption, revelations that Netflix only has about 349,000 subscribers this past week show that there is still a long way to go in the local market.

Around the world, Netflix has 195-million people using its service, which puts the local numbers into perspective. The world largest paid video on demand service tends to not reveal how many users it has in SA. However, in defending its business recently in front of regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), MultiChoice suggested that Netflix had a third of million customers locally. ..