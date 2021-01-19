Companies Company comment Dallying about petroleum regulation will keep deterring investors There is still no indication when the final version of the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill will be presented to parliament BL PREMIUM

It was just more than a year ago that the department of mineral resources and energy released the long-awaited draft of the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill for comment.

Drafting of the bill was propelled to completion under mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and released nine months after Total announced a significant discovery of gas condensate off the coast of Mossel Bay...