Company comment
Dallying about petroleum regulation will keep deterring investors
There is still no indication when the final version of the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill will be presented to parliament
19 January 2021 - 18:15
It was just more than a year ago that the department of mineral resources and energy released the long-awaited draft of the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill for comment.
Drafting of the bill was propelled to completion under mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and released nine months after Total announced a significant discovery of gas condensate off the coast of Mossel Bay...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now