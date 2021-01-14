Companies

News Leader

WATCH: What 2021 may hold for M&A activity

Rudolph du Plessis from Herbert Smith Freehills talks to Business Day TV about M&A activity

14 January 2021 - 08:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Despite a rebound in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the second half of 2020, Herbert Smith Freehills ​remains cautious about its outlook.

The global law firm believes many of the uncertainties of 2020 are likely to weigh on activity in 2021.

Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with Rudolph du Plessis from Herbert Smith Freehills.

