WATCH: What 2021 may hold for M&A activity
Rudolph du Plessis from Herbert Smith Freehills talks to Business Day TV about M&A activity
14 January 2021 - 08:33
Despite a rebound in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the second half of 2020, Herbert Smith Freehills remains cautious about its outlook.
The global law firm believes many of the uncertainties of 2020 are likely to weigh on activity in 2021.
Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with Rudolph du Plessis from Herbert Smith Freehills.
