WATCH: How lower export demand affected manufacturing

Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the latest manufacturing print

13 January 2021 - 08:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/HAMIK
SA’s manufacturing production contracted by 3.5% on an annual basis, largely due to a decline in export demand.

Business Day TV spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about the data and what it means for the industry.

Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the latest manufacturing print

