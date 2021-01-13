News Leader
WATCH: How lower export demand affected manufacturing
Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the latest manufacturing print
13 January 2021 - 08:23
SA’s manufacturing production contracted by 3.5% on an annual basis, largely due to a decline in export demand.
Business Day TV spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about the data and what it means for the industry.
