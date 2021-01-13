Companies

UK retailer Debenhams to shut six more stores as it seeks suitors

The retailer, which is being wound down, continues to seek potential buyers for all or parts of the business

13 January 2021 - 18:35 James Davey
Picture: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON
Picture: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

London  —  Beleaguered British retailer Debenhams, which is being wound down, will not open its Oxford Street store and five others after the current coronavirus lockdown, and is continuing to engage with a number of potential buyers for all or parts of the business, administrator FRP Advisory said on Wednesday.

It said that while this process continued, it is planning for the ongoing wind-down of the business as announced on December 1.

The administrator said renewed national Covid-19 lockdowns meant six stores, including Debenhams's flagship High Street store in central London, where it has been unable to agree lease extensions, will be permanently closed.

The closures would result in 320 job losses, FRP Advisory said.

Debenhams has also halted online sales to customers in Ireland, adding to signs of trade disruption as the UK left the EU, Bloomberg reports.

The retailer temporarily switched off its Irish website as it is “unable to deliver orders to the Republic of Ireland, due to uncertainty around post-Brexit trade rules”, the company said in a statement.

Problems in the supply chain have resulted in a significant fall in freight numbers this week at our Holyhead and Fishguard ports,” ferry operators Stena said in a statement.

The moves are the latest indications of issues in trade across the Irish Sea since the UK left the EU. Marks & Spencer  said on Wednesday it is experiencing some shortages of products in its stores in Ireland as it grapples with new customs systems after Brexit.

Reuters, Bloomberg

UK shoppers back in smaller malls, Capital & regional says

The group says footfall was up 41% in the 12 days after the end of lockdown compared with the 12 days before
Companies
3 weeks ago

Women bear brunt of job losses on the high street

As Britain's Arcadia and Debenhams become the latest retail empires to collapse under Covid-19, unions and charities say women will bear the brunt of ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Growing alarm about future of UK shopping streets as Debenhams and Arcadia fall

On Wednesday, Bonmarche became the latest retailer to file for insolvency placing, 1,500 jobs and more than 225 shops at risk
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GovChat asks Competition Tribunal to stop ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
This is how dire the ban on alcohol has been for ...
Companies
3.
WATCH: What the beer association thinks of the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Politics may have crashed WBHO asset sale
Companies / Industrials
5.
Alaris in talks to buy UK firm, but no details ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Shareholders finally approve LVMH takeover of Tiffany

Companies

UK supermarkets waive tax relief, giving back £1.74bn

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.