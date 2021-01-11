Companies

BHP invests in start-up seeking new era of emissions-free steelmaking

Bill Gates-backed Boston Metal is developing a method to replace coking coal in steelmaking with electricity

11 January 2021 - 18:59 Thomas Biesheuvel
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — BHP Group, the world’s biggest mining company, has invested in start-up company Boston Metal seeking to develop less-polluting ways of making steel.

While many in the mining industry have outlined how they plan to curb their own direct pollution, those emissions are a fraction of ones produced by customers, with steelmaking one of the biggest global emitters. Rather than set hard targets to reduce so-called Scope 3 emissions, companies such as Rio Tinto and BHP have committed to working with the steel sector to help develop new technologies instead.

BHP has previously pledged $400m in research funding to tackle carbon emissions caused by its buyers. The company has also said it will tie a portion of bonus payments for key leaders to progress on lowering greenhouse gas emissions at both its own operations and those of its customers.

BHP was among investors backing a $50m fundraising round for Boston Metal, the start-up said on Monday. The company, which already counts Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures among its investors, is developing a method to replace coking coal in the steelmaking process with its molten oxide electrolysis process, reducing emissions.

The statement did not say how much BHP had invested in the funding round. Piva Capital and Devonshire Investors also participated. Bloomberg

