Companies

Stay-at-home Christmas celebrations bring cheer to Sainsbury’s quarterly figures

07 January 2021 - 14:58 James Davey
Workers unload a Sainsbury’s home delivery van in central London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Workers unload a Sainsbury’s home delivery van in central London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London — British supermarket group Sainsbury’s raised its profit outlook after beating its own expectations for trading in the Christmas quarter as Covid-19 restrictions meant people celebrated more at home.

Sainsbury’s, Britain’s largest grocer after Tesco, said on Thursday like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 8.6% over the 15 weeks to January 2, its fiscal third quarter.

Food, general merchandise and clothing sales were all stronger than it had expected, the group said, driven by England’s second national lockdown in November, subsequent increased restrictions throughout the UK and improved online operations.

Sainsbury’s shares were up 3.7% at 10.21am GMT, taking year-on-year gains to 10%.

The restrictions made many customers change their Christmas plans at the last minute, which led to different shopping behaviour.

“Given all of the challenges that everyone’s felt, customers wanted to treat themselves,” CEO Simon Roberts told reporters.

Smaller gatherings meant Sainsbury’s sold smaller turkeys and more lamb and beef than normal, Roberts said.

While grocery sales grew 7.4%, the chain’s premium “Taste the Difference” brand experienced an 11% rise and sales of premium champagne soared 52%.

General merchandise sales grew 6%, sales in the Argos division rose 8.4% and clothing by 0.4%.

Online grocery sales jumped 128% and overall digital sales grew 81%, representing 44% of total sales.

After forgoing business rates relief of £410m, Sainsbury’s forecast underlying pretax profit of at least £330m for its 2020/2021 year.

That is above a forecast made in December of at least £270m, though down from the £586m made in 2019/2020, due to the costs of the pandemic.

As the spread of the coronavirus intensifies, Roberts said rising staff absence rates had reached 8%.

Restrictions to contain the virus mean many people are working from home and the hospitality sector is closed.

Adding to the demand for supermarket goods, many of the 5-million or so Britons who normally travel abroad for Christmas stayed at home.

Industry data published on Tuesday showed all of Britain’s supermarket groups benefited from unprecedented Christmas demand as the country’s shoppers spent £11.7bn on groceries in December.

Morrisons and Aldi, Britain’s fourth- and fifth-largest supermarket groups, reported strong Christmas trading earlier this week, as did B&M on Thursday. 

Reuters

What airlines are doing to head off 2021 turbulence

Fewer flights, smaller planes, reduced big-city connections and fare wars are all on the cards
World
4 hours ago

Indonesia’s Gojek and Tokopedia in advanced talks to form $18bn tech group

A merger would create one of the regions biggest e-commerce companies
Companies
2 days ago

Amazon buying 11 used planes to expand its cargo fleet

This is the first time the online retail giant has purchased, rather than leased, aircraft
Companies
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Citigroup’s rand bet goes awry
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Eastern Platinum gears up to re-enter PGM sector
Companies / Mining
3.
Craft brewers on brink of collapse amid new ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sasol wraps up $404m Gemini sale and repays debt
Companies / Energy
5.
New GB News TV channel to challenge ...
Companies

Related Articles

LafargeHolcim to buy Firestone Building Products in deal worth $3.4bn

Companies

Alibaba tipped to raise up to $8bn in a test of investor sentiment

Companies

Fintech-focused Divvy becomes a unicorn

Companies / Financial Services

Clamour for 5G iPhones buoys Apple assembler Hon Hai

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.