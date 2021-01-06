Companies

New GB News TV channel to challenge London-centred media

GB News, a 24-hour TV and digital news service, will start hiring immediately for 140 jobs, including 120 journalists

06 January 2021 - 18:42 Guy Faulconbridge
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR ADAMOWICZ
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR ADAMOWICZ

London — A new television channel has secured millions of dollars from investors such as Discovery, Legatum and hedge fund manager Paul Marshall to challenge what it casts as the London-centred consensus of the British media.

GB News, a 24-hour TV and digital news service, will start hiring immediately for 140 jobs, including 120 journalists.

“GB News is a massive undertaking in a fiercely competitive market but we’re confident there’s an appetite for a fresh approach to news in Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland,” chair Andrew Neil said.

Neil, a former editor of Rupert Murdoch’s Sunday Times, had a reputation as one of Britain’s toughest interviewers during his 25-year career at the BBC before he left in 2020.

Britain’s media market has been distressed by the Covid-19 crisis. Though television viewing has gone up, the cost of producing programmes has also risen. Print newspaper sales and advertising have collapsed.

The new channel, founded by telecom executives Andrew Cole and Mark Schneider, casts itself as a disrupter that will focus on issues that matter to populations outside London. It is unclear where the channel will be based.

“GB News will be proudly independent and fearless in tackling the issues people care about, especially in communities outside London,” CEO Angelos Frangopoulos said.

Frangopoulos said the channel is passionate about “shaking things up”.

Britain’s media industry is dominated by the publicly funded BBC, which provides television channels, radio stations and one of the biggest websites in the world.

It competes with the listed ITV, the publicly owned but advertising-funded Channel 4 and Viacom’s Channel 5. Sky, which broadcasts sports, entertainment and news, was launched by Murdoch and is now owned by Comcast. 

Reuters

Stay off social media if you work at the BBC, says its new boss

The new director-general of the British broadcaster says political views on social media risk damaging its reputation for impartiality
World
4 months ago

The BBC is losing out to streaming services and their big wallets

During the pandemic, BBC audiences have soared, yet the corporation trembles on its foundations, besieged by forces from the left and right
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol wraps up $404m Gemini sale and repays debt
Companies / Energy
2.
Mondi to buy €66m stake in Turkish corrugated ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Santam starts process for settling Covid-19 ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Fintech-focused Divvy becomes a unicorn
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Indonesia’s Gojek and Tokopedia in advanced talks ...
Companies

Related Articles

New York Times makes Meredith Kopit Levien next CEO as online subscribers surge

Companies

NEWS ANALYSIS: MultiChoice on the road to a one-stop video-on-demand service

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.