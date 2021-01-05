Companies

Qualcomm chip chief Cristiano Amon takes the reins as CEO

05 January 2021 - 15:53 Stephen Nellis and Munsif Vengattil
People walk past Qualcomm's stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Picture: REUTERS
People walk past Qualcomm's stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Picture: REUTERS

San Francisco/Bengaluru — Qualcomm said on Tuesday it had named its president Cristiano Amon as CEO, replacing Steven Mollenkopf.

Amon has in recent years overseen the company’s chip division, which supplies processors to most of the Android phone ecosystem and modem chips that help Android devices and Apple’s iPhones connect to wireless data networks.

San Diego-based Qualcomm is the biggest supplier of such chips, and Amon has overseen the company’s expansion into new areas such as 5G communications and personal computers.

Mollenkopf, a 26-year company veteran, guided Qualcomm through three crises: a hostile takeover attempt by Broadcom, an antitrust challenge by the US Federal Trade Commission and a protracted legal battle with Apple.

Qualcomm prevailed in all three cases, and Mollenkopf leaves with its shares riding at nearly three times their value during the depth of the crises. He will remain with Qualcomm as an adviser for a period of time, the company said. 

Bloomberg

