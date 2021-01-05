Companies

Clamour for 5G iPhones buoys Apple assembler Hon Hai

05 January 2021 - 14:49 Debby Wu
Taipei — Main iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue thanks to robust demand for Apple’s new 5G devices.

The Taiwanese company’s sales in December totalled 713.8-billion new Taiwan dollars. Revenue in the quarter reached a record NT$2-trillion, according to Bloomberg News’s calculations based on previously released monthly sales figures, beating the average estimate of NT$1.8-trillion.

The strong showing from Apple’s most important production partner suggests demand for the US giant’s latest devices may have surpassed initial expectations. The world’s most valuable company outperformed the biggest tech corporations in 2020 on the strength of its 5G iPhones, a crucial indicator of whether consumers will adopt the much faster but pricier technology in 2021.

Wall Street has grown increasingly bullish on Apple’s prospects in the coming year with analysts projecting that a recovering economy will fuel even more demand for iPhones, wearables such as AirPods and services. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote Asia supply-chain cheques “have now exceeded even our ‘bull case scenario’ for units in FY21 [full-year 2021] given the current trajectory, a major positive for shares over the coming months”.

Hon Hai is the exclusive assembler of the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Its sales for 2020 came in at NT$5.4-trillion, up slightly from NT$5.34-trillion in 2019 after Covid-era demand for connected gadgets offset a global economic downturn. Chair Young Liu has said he expects Hon Hai sales to grow by single digits in 2021, while its automotive-related business will be “very good” in the first half.

The Taiwanese company’s shares gained more than 13% in the first two trading sessions of the year, propelled further by news it had sealed a manufacturing deal with embattled Chinese electric-vehicle start-up Byton. 

Bloomberg

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Ready, set, but not yet go, for a faster future

Telkom’s delaying spectrum allocation is nothing new, but then the allocation of spectrum isn’t entirely fair, all of which means South Africans lose ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Makers of phones and laptops worry as chip shortage delays factories

Bulk-buying by Huawei, a fire at a chip plant in Japan, Covid-19 lockdowns in Southeast Asia, and a strike in France have caused the shortages
World
2 weeks ago

WeChat deletes Australian prime minister’s appeal to Chinese community

Scott Morrison took to the social media platform in response to a Twitter post by a Beijing diplomat
World
1 month ago

