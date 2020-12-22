Companies

Apple aims to build driverless car by 2024

22 December 2020 - 09:54 Alistair Barr
Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

San Francisco — Apple plans to build a self-driving car and is targeting 2024 to produce the vehicle.

The company is developing its own battery technology that could reduce the cost of power packs and extend the vehicle’s range, Reuters reported on Monday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Apple is tapping outside partners for elements of the system, including lidar sensors that provide autonomous cars with a real-time, 3-D view of the world. It is also developing its own lidar technology, the Reuters report said

There is still a chance Apple will decide to reduce the scope of its efforts to an autonomous driving system that would be integrated with a car made by a traditional carmaker, noting that it is unclear which manufacturer would build it for Apple.

Apple has been working on driverless car technology since 2014, but pared back its ambitions from a full-fledged vehicle in 2017. Since then, it has been working on the underlying autonomous system.

The company has been deciding whether to attach this system to its own car, or existing vehicles, or to partner with an established carmaker.

Bloomberg

