The 10 most-read company stories of 2020
1. While 2020 was an unprecedented year in many respects, the long-term effects on businesses were apparent from the onset, but are likely to be only fully realised much later. Less than a month into SA’s strict lockdown, the Minerals Council urged that mining be allowed to continue or “face permanent damage”.
2. The lockdowns implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 brought the future of work to the present. Motivated by this new reality or not, Standard Bank announced a restructuring to help the company become “future ready” in October.
3. Online shopping came into sharp focus. Some retailers were ready for the increased demand, others were forced to develop and adapt, while a few, including Woolworths, fell short. By July, Woolworths admitted its online platform was “not yet at optimal level”.
4. Many businesses did not survive 2020. This was the case across the board as even some of the bigger players had to make sacrifices. Just as loss-making Gourmet Burger Kitchen showed glimmers of hope, uncertainty around the lockdown in the UK resulted in Famous Brands withdrawing its funding.
5. Covid-19 was not the only challenge companies faced in 2020. Early in the year, Africa’s tallest building became the subject of a dispute about delays.
7. As many troubled companies saw on the sales floor, difficulties also surfaced at annual meetings. Shareholders in Pick n Pay were particularly irked when some of their questions were ignored.
8. As the local economy struggled to survive what has been described as one of the world’s strictest lockdowns, Total drilled into a potential economic boost just off the country’s coast.
9. Who would have thought that one of the year’s most significant rulings in the health sector would come a month ahead of a pandemic. The Council for Medical Schemes opened the door for consumers to force the industry to pay for treatment not available in state hospitals.
10. Sasol is one of the companies whose weaknesses were severely exposed by the pandemic. Its share price fell more than the price of Brent crude in March and by May Sasol put a stake in its troubled Lake Charles Chemicals Plant on the table.
