Fiat Chrysler and PSA get EU nod for $38bn merger

The deal will create the world’s fourth biggest carmaker with the merged entity to be called Stellantis

21 December 2020 - 14:00 Foo Yun Chee
A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the US. Picture: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK
Brussels — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and French rival PSA gained EU antitrust approval on Monday for their $38bn merger to create the world’s number four carmaker after pledging to boost Japanese rival Toyota Motor.

The two carmakers are looking to the deal to help them tackle the industry’s dual challenges of funding cleaner vehicles and the pandemic.

The European Commission said PSA will extend its small-van agreement with Toyota by increasing capacity for Toyota and cutting transfer prices for the vehicles, spare parts and accessories to address EU competition concerns.

“Access to a competitive market for small commercial vans is important for many self-employed and small and medium companies throughout Europe,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

FCA and PSA will also allow rivals to access their repair and maintenance networks for vans to help new entrants expand in the market, the EU competition enforcer said.

The merged entity, to be called Stellantis, will own brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati as well as Peugeot, Opel and DS.

“FCA and PSA warmly welcome the European Commission’s clearance authorising the merger and the creation of Stellantis, a world leader in new mobility,” the companies said, adding that the shareholders of both companies will meet separately on January 4 to approve the transaction. “The closing of the merger is expected to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2021.”

FCA’s controlling shareholder is Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family while PSA’s investors are the Peugeot family, the French government and China’s Dongfeng.

Reuters

Fiat and PSA merger decried as serving almost no purpose

Most vehicle makers rely on China for growth — despite that country’s slowing demand for cars — but FCA and PSA have a tiny presence there
1 year ago

Renault mulls closing some plants in France

Drawn-out industrial battles ahead as car maker makes survival plans
6 months ago

