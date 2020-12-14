Companies Game-changing tech on the horizon for PGM industry Sedibelo Platinum Mines is set to deploy a R3bn Kell plant that promises to cut electricity consumption by 82% BL PREMIUM

There’s a new technology on the horizon for SA’s platinum group metals (PGM) smelting and refining industry that promises to cut electricity consumption by 82%, reducing the biggest processing cost.

The Kell process, which can take concentrate laden with chrome or base metals, has been tested for at least eight years and, if it works as its promoters promise it will, it will be a game-changing development in SA’s PGM industry...