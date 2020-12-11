WATCH: M&C Saatchi Abel founder talks all things advertising

Michael Avery talks to Mike Abel, the outspoken founder of M&C Saatchi Abel, which started out as an industry underdog in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

A decade later, and despite the odds stacked against it, the company's story is one of incredible success. From Nando’s to Netflix, Takealot to TikTok, and Standard Bank to The Street Store, M&C Saatchi Abel has built a formidable reputation in the advertising world.

Abel’s new book, “Willing & Abel”, details how he built the agency from start-up to R100m in gross profit per year within three years of opening, and what drives him to speak out against corruption when many business leaders remain schtum.