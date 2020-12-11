Companies

WATCH: M&C Saatchi Abel founder talks all things advertising

Michael Avery talks to Mike Abel, the outspoken founder of M&C Saatchi Abel about his company's success story

11 December 2020 - 16:02 Business Day TV
Jason Harrison and Mike Abel. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Jason Harrison and Mike Abel. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Michael Avery talks to Mike Abel, the outspoken founder of M&C Saatchi Abel, which started out as an industry underdog in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

A decade later, and despite the odds stacked against it, the company's story is one of incredible success. From Nando’s to Netflix, Takealot to TikTok, and Standard Bank to The Street Store, M&C Saatchi Abel has built a formidable reputation in the advertising world.

Abel’s new book, “Willing & Abel”, details how he built the agency from start-up to R100m in gross profit per year within three years of opening, and what drives him to speak out against corruption when many business leaders remain schtum.

FM AdFocus Awards: Partnership of the Year: M&C Saatchi Abel and Takealot

M&C Saatchi Abel has been Takealot’s agency from the outset and has seen it through various iterations
2 weeks ago

All the 2020 FM AdFocus Award winners

Triple Eight is the 2020 FM AdFocus Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year
2 weeks ago

ROB ROSE: Clicks, the EFF, and the failure to think

Many things went wrong in the system for Clicks to publish its racist advert — but that doesn’t give EFF members licence to trash its stores
3 months ago

AdFocus Awards jury for 2020 announced

The 2020 FM AdFocus Awards jury consists of a good mix of diverse skill sets and experience
5 months ago

AdFocus: Strong partnerships pay dividends during times of crisis

Those businesses that continue to advertise and keep their brand alive during a crisis tend to reap rewards in the long term
6 months ago

