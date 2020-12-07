Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Where is SA manufacturing heading?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the manufacturing sector

07 December 2020 - 15:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MOOV STOCK
Picture: 123RF/MOOV STOCK

As we use this time to reflect on the effects of Covid-19 on SA in 2020, the aftershocks are still reverberating through the manufacturing industry. The sector was on its knees before Covid-19 struck due to a range of factors, from load-shedding to steel input costs, disagreements on how to pursue localisation, issues around competitiveness and dealing with leaky customs.

But the manufacturing sector is high on the government’s agenda for the economic rebuild, and the contribution it could make towards creating sustainable jobs is at least appreciated. Whether we can all agree on how to achieve that remains to be seen.

Michael Avery speaks to Philippa Rodseth, executive director of the Manufacturing Circle; Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers Association of SA; and Nicolette Skjoldhammer, MD of Betterect.

