WATCH: Where is SA manufacturing heading?

As we use this time to reflect on the effects of Covid-19 on SA in 2020, the aftershocks are still reverberating through the manufacturing industry. The sector was on its knees before Covid-19 struck due to a range of factors, from load-shedding to steel input costs, disagreements on how to pursue localisation, issues around competitiveness and dealing with leaky customs.

But the manufacturing sector is high on the government’s agenda for the economic rebuild, and the contribution it could make towards creating sustainable jobs is at least appreciated. Whether we can all agree on how to achieve that remains to be seen.

Michael Avery speaks to Philippa Rodseth, executive director of the Manufacturing Circle; Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers Association of SA; and Nicolette Skjoldhammer, MD of Betterect.