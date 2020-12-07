Companies

WATCH: How Ellies returned to profitability

Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

07 December 2020 - 07:58 Business Day TV
Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh. SUPPLIED.
Electronics group Ellies returned to profitability during its half-year as the group made improvements to the way it handles logistics and its embattled manufacturing unit delivered a better performance.

Business Day TV spoke to Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh for more detail.

