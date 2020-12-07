Telkom on the hunt for new finance chief

Telkom is in need of a finance chief after Tsholofelo Molefe left the partially state-owned operator for competitor MTN.

The question now is how Telkom is going to go about filling this role.

When Molefe was appointed CFO at Telkom in June 2018, she had been the group’s deputy finance chief for two years. A succession plan seems to have been in place at the time.

Molefe’s responsibilities have now been taken over by an acting CFO, pointing to no obvious replacement this time around.

A look at recent executive movements in the industry indicates that Telkom may look to poach someone from one of its telecoms competitors or look for talent in finance or banking companies.

Mobile operators looking to grow and capitalise on new revenue streams in the world of financial services seem to be filling their ranks with finance executives.