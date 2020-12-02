Webber Wentzel appoints Aneshree Naidoo as new CFO

Law firm Webber Wentzel has appointed former Deloitte executive Aneshree Naidoo as its new CFO, who has extensive experience across various African countries and project implementation experience.

Naidoo was formerly Africa CFO at Deloitte Consulting, while she is also a former executive and board member at Alexander Forbes and Accenture. She is also the former finance vice-president at T-Systems, Webber Wentzel said.

Naidoo has a BCom from the University of Pretoria, completed her articles at EY, and is a member of the UK-based international Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

“I’m excited to be joining the Webber Wentzel team and looking forward to facing new challenges and finding new opportunities,” Naidoo said in a statement.

