GardaWorld raises bid for rival G4S as takeover battle heats up

The global security group's shares rise after Canadian company raises its offer to £3.68bn

02 December 2020 - 19:56 Yadarisa Shabong
Bengaluru — Canada's GardaWorld has raised its offer for security group G4S to £3.68bn, it said on Wednesday, stepping up a |hostile bid for the British company that has repeatedly rejected its advances.

GardaWorld increased its offer for G4S, one of the world's largest private security companies, to 235p  per share from 190p.

G4S shares rose 7.5% to 246.1p in early trade, above the new offer price. The shares have risen 57% since GardaWorld made its offer for G4S public on September 14.

G4S said it was evaluating the revised offer along with its financial and legal advisers, adding that shareholders were strongly advised to take no action.

The London-listed firm has called GardaWorld's earlier offer, which valued G4S at about £3bn as “highly opportunistic”.

G4S also turned down in November what it termed a “highly conditional” offer from US company Allied Universal at a price of 210p per share.

On Wednesday, it said it was still in talks with Allied Universal and that any firm offer from the US firm would be required to be announced by December 9.

GardaWorld had extended an offer deadline twice before raising its bid on Wednesday. It had received valid acceptances of a total of 2.8-million G4S shares, or 0.17%, as of November 28.

The Canadian group, in which private equity group BC Partners took a majority stake last year, has been building up its business through a series of acquisitions.

With a new deadline of December 16, GardaWorld said it had reduced the acceptance condition from 90% to 50% plus one G4S share.

G4S has restructured its business after a series of setbacks. It sold most of its cash-handling business in February this year for £727m to US peer Brinks, but held on to its UK operations, which have attached pension obligations.

Employing more than 500,000 across 90 countries, G4S provides security guards for prisons and other public buildings, as well as company offices.

Reuters

