WATCH: How Barloworld plans to recover

Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela talks to Business Day TV about how Covid-19 affected the logistic group’s balance sheet

01 December 2020 - 07:30 Business Day TV
Dominic Sewela. Picture: BRETT ELOFF
Dominic Sewela. Picture: BRETT ELOFF

Barloworld, which has felt the pinch of Covid-19, reported a 54% plunge in annual operating profit as revenue streams took strain due to lockdown restrictions.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Dominic Sewela to find out how the group plans to recover from the pandemic.

Barloworld’s operating profit plummets

The pandemic-hit group aims to exit logistics and scale back fleet operations to focus on core businesses
17 hours ago

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Monday

Upbeat Chinese data is offset by end-of-the month trade
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: KPMG’s client dilemma

KPMG’s reform includes an ambitious plan to prioritise ‘public interest’ — but will this help it avoid the next Gupta or VBS Mutual Bank scandal?
2 months ago

Tongaat’s revival plans get major boost with Barloworld told to pay up

The effect of Covid-19 is insufficient to trigger a material change clause, rules independent expert
2 months ago

