News Leader
WATCH: How Barloworld plans to recover
Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela talks to Business Day TV about how Covid-19 affected the logistic group’s balance sheet
01 December 2020 - 07:30
Barloworld, which has felt the pinch of Covid-19, reported a 54% plunge in annual operating profit as revenue streams took strain due to lockdown restrictions.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Dominic Sewela to find out how the group plans to recover from the pandemic.
Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela talks to Business Day TV about how Covid-19 affected the logistic group’s balance sheet
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.