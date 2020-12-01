Companies company comment Gremlins at Remgro’s remote AGM frustrate investors Market watchers will be hoping for a more vibrant physical assembly of shareholders next year BL PREMIUM

Remgro’s remote AGM this week suffered a few technical hiccups, which was frustrating for investors who make the annual pilgrimage to hear worldly-wise group chair Johann Rupert.

Commendably, Remgro issued a detailed transcript of the event, but most market watchers will be hoping for a more vibrant physical assembly of shareholders in Somerset West next year...