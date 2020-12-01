company comment
Gremlins at Remgro’s remote AGM frustrate investors
Market watchers will be hoping for a more vibrant physical assembly of shareholders next year
01 December 2020 - 17:54
Remgro’s remote AGM this week suffered a few technical hiccups, which was frustrating for investors who make the annual pilgrimage to hear worldly-wise group chair Johann Rupert.
Commendably, Remgro issued a detailed transcript of the event, but most market watchers will be hoping for a more vibrant physical assembly of shareholders in Somerset West next year...
