COMPANY COMMENT
Is Zimbabwe mining a warning for SA?
30 November 2020 - 19:17
Is the demise of Zimbabwe and the caution investors have when considering pouring money into mines in that country a big lesson or warning for SA?
Zimbabwe has a broad range of minerals, an educated workforce and, certainly in the case of platinum group metals (PGMs), the second-largest known deposit of PGMs in the world...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now