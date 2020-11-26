Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How to sustain improvement in business confidence

RMB chief economist Ettienne Le Roux talks to Business Day TV about business confidence

26 November 2020 - 08:07 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

Business confidence has surprised to the upside in the fourth quarter, hitting a more than two-year high, according to the RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI).

Business Day TV spoke to RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux to find out if this improvement can be sustained.

RMB chief economist Ettienne Le Roux talks to Business Day TV about business confidence

SA’s fourth-quarter business confidence at more than two-year high

Consumer demand for food, electronics and other goods have risen impressively, while building and manufacturing confidence is more subdued
Economy
23 hours ago

Lewis raises dividend amid confidence in its prospects

Pent-up demand and accumulated sales resulted in brisk business after lockdown
Companies
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data expected to show business confidence rising

Sentiment and demand remain weak, with a slight rise in inflation expected
Economy
3 days ago

Downgrades put Tito Mboweni’s goal further out of reach

Agreement that downgrades by Moody’s and Fitch make reforms even more urgent
Economy
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE secures deal that will see SA stocks traded ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Growthpoint loses out on three deals each worth ...
Companies / Property
3.
Sasol agrees to sell another US asset for $404m
Companies / Energy
4.
Investec’s hedging costs on structured products ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Petra realises R616m from five-diamond sale
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.