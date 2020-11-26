News Leader
WATCH: How to sustain improvement in business confidence
RMB chief economist Ettienne Le Roux talks to Business Day TV about business confidence
26 November 2020 - 08:07
Business confidence has surprised to the upside in the fourth quarter, hitting a more than two-year high, according to the RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI).
Business Day TV spoke to RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux to find out if this improvement can be sustained.
